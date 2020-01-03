Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
More Obituaries for Juanita Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Broadwell Taylor


1928 - 2020
Juanita Broadwell Taylor Obituary
Juanita Broadwell Taylor

September 23, 1928 - January 1, 2020

Angier

Juanita Taylor, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, at Greenleaf Care Center in Lillington. A life-time resident of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late R. J. and Neila Broadwell. She was a homemaker most of her life, and helped her husband at his sundry shop in downtown Raleigh.

Ms. Taylor is survived by her daughter, Wanda Gregory and husband Wayne of Angier; granddaughter Wendy Gregory Stancil and husband Chad of Angier; nieces and their families, Connie Broadwell, Marilyn Klinger, Yvonne Parker; nephews and their families, Harry Broadwell and Steve Broadwell; and many loving cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, H.G. Taylor, two brothers; Carey and Harlie Broadwell and their wives; and nephew Ken Broadwell.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Angier. Burial will follow at Angier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to your church or favorite charity in memory of Ms. Taylor.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
