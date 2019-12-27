Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Chipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Chipps


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Chipps Obituary
Juanita J. Chipps

December 12, 1930- December 22, 2019

Raleigh

Juanita Johnson Chipps of Raleigh, NC died 22 December 2019. Mrs. Chipps was a registered nurse before retiring in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. M. Chipps, in 1987, also her parents, Lenox and Janice Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca J. Thiem. She is survived by her brother, Lenox Iredell Johnson. Also surviving is a step-daughter Beverly J. Miller and four step-granddaughters, Debbie Saxton, Michelle Applequist, Kimberly Burris and Kelly Ahearn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Great grandchildren include Caitlyn and John Corwin, Brooke and Drew Applequist, Caleb and Noah Burris and several other great grandchildren.

Memorial services by Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St, Raleigh, N.C. at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be 12pm-1pm. Family request in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2100 Noble Rd. Raleigh, N.C. 27608
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -