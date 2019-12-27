|
|
Juanita J. Chipps
December 12, 1930- December 22, 2019
Raleigh
Juanita Johnson Chipps of Raleigh, NC died 22 December 2019. Mrs. Chipps was a registered nurse before retiring in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. M. Chipps, in 1987, also her parents, Lenox and Janice Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca J. Thiem. She is survived by her brother, Lenox Iredell Johnson. Also surviving is a step-daughter Beverly J. Miller and four step-granddaughters, Debbie Saxton, Michelle Applequist, Kimberly Burris and Kelly Ahearn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Great grandchildren include Caitlyn and John Corwin, Brooke and Drew Applequist, Caleb and Noah Burris and several other great grandchildren.
Memorial services by Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St, Raleigh, N.C. at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be 12pm-1pm. Family request in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2100 Noble Rd. Raleigh, N.C. 27608
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019