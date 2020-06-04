Juanita Elizabeth Shorkey Ernst



December 21, 1925 – April 5, 2020



Knightdale



Juanita Ernst passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Fred and Elizabeth Shorkey (née Thibault), she grew up among her many aunts, uncles and cousins in Albany, New York, where her father owned and operated a small store. She graduated from Albany High School and Mildred Elley business school.



Juanita moved in 1955 to Manlius, New York with her first husband, interior designer Peter Mudge. There they remodeled and maintained their two historic houses and raised four daughters while music and creativity flourished in the home. As the children grew, Juanita sang with the Syracuse Chorale, volunteered with the Red Cross, and worked part-time as a secretary and sales clerk. With her second husband, insurance agent Walter Ernst, she moved in 1976 to Naples, Florida. They made many dear friends there and Juanita enjoyed teaching Mah Jong, selling designer clothing, and traveling. Years later, the Ernsts relocated to Knightdale, North Carolina, where they became members of the Moose Lodge and developed close ties with neighbors and senior friends. Five years after her husband's passing, Juanita found romance again, at age 85, with her beloved "Mac" Macomber; together they enjoyed day trips, food and fun with friends and annually volunteered at the classical radio station.



Throughout her life, Juanita enjoyed keeping a home where her ever-growing and diverse family was always welcome. Loving and caring, accepting and sweet, with a sharp sense of humor, her effervescent personality brought fun and flair to all her activities. She was always ready with a smile, a laugh, and words of encouragement or comfort. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Juanita is survived by her daughters: Julie Simpson of Knightdale, NC, Lonnie Chu (David) of Easthampton, MA, Linda Wood of Zebulon, NC, and Donna Mudge of Santa Barbara, CA; stepsons James Butterfield of Portland, OR and Yitzak Ernst (Aviva) of Israel; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



The family was assisted by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory. A celebration of life took place online with immediate family; an in-person memorial will be held in North Carolina at a later date; burial is to be in Manlius, NY. Those wishing to honor Juanita's memory may make a donation to WCPE-FM classical radio in Raleigh or the ASPCA.



