Juanita Harward Register



Raleigh



Juanita Harward Register, 101 years young died Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Springmoor Lifecare Retirement Community. Born in Wendell, Juanita was the daughter of the late Donnie and Mary Etta Harward. She was predeceased by sisters Mary Etta Mailender and Swanny Faucette. Her husband of 54 years Reggie passed away in 2003.



Family was very important to her. She is survived by her two sons, Reagan A. Register and his wife Tonya of Clayton, Jeffrey A. Register and his wife Nancy of Raleigh; 5 grandchildren Megan Daniels and her husband Brandon of Raleigh, Jamie Hare and his wife Sara of Annapolis, Sara Melancon and her husband Adam of Wilmington, McKenzie Paz and her husband Fernando of Clayton and Victoria Register of Clayton; and 4 great grandchildren Caiden, Leyton, Liam and Xavier.



Juanita grew up in Durham where she was a member of the Angier Ave Baptist Church. Over the years she lived in several different places including Annapolis Maryland, Houston Texas (where she worked for the Chief of Police), Dallas Texas and Jackson and Hattiesburg Mississippi. After returning to North Carolina in 1972 the family again joined Angier Ave Baptist Church where she and Reggie sang in the choir and Juanita played piano for the "Cabin Class." Juanita took care of her family and was employed by the state of North Carolina in Food Stamp Accounting for several years. In later years she attended and was ministered to by Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC.



Juanita and Reggie were avid gardeners and members of the Men's Garden Club of Wake County and the Hemerocallis (Daylily) Society. Their yard was beautiful and they both have Daylilies named after them.



A private funeral service will be held at Greystone Baptist Church. Burial next to her husband Reggie will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Juanita will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and devoted Christian.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store