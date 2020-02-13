|
|
Juanita Mansour
June 15, 1926 - February 11, 2020
Goldsboro
Juanita Mathis Mansour, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Duplin County on June 15, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Melissa Swinson Mathis.
Juanita graduated from nursing school at James Walker Memorial Hospital in Wilmington. She proudly served her country in the Cadet Nurses Corp during World War II.
Juanita served as the head nurse of the Labor/Delivery Department at Wayne Memorial Hospital before leaving her position to take care of her children. Juanita later returned to nursing and served as the Director of Nursing and the Head Administrator of Guardian Care Nursing Home for over 40 years. She received numerous awards for her work as a top administrator in her profession.
Juanita lived a life of dedication to her family and friends, and to her community. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution where she served as president and secretary-treasurer. Juanita was the kindest and most loving mother and grandmother and a friend to everyone. She will be missed by all who were blessed enough to know her.
A service to celebrate Juanita's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with Father Roch Drotzich and Mr. Bradford Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Nita Mansour Mosure and husband, Dr. James Mosure; grandson, James Michael Mosure; sister-in-law, Virginia Mansour; nephews, Eddie Mansour, Jr., Ernie Mansour, Mike Mathis, and Bill Mathis; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Francis Mansour, Sr. and son, Michael Frederick Mansour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1000 N. Jefferson Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020