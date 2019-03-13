Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Juanita Pegram Bailey

Juanita Pegram Bailey Obituary
Juanita Pegram Bailey

Knightdale

Juanita Pegram Bailey, 82, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home. She was born March 2, 1937 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late George and Maybelle Pegram. Juanita was a faithful and dedicated Jehovah's Witness.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Leroy Bailey; son, Glenn Bailey and wife Diane of Knightdale; granddaughters: Laquisha Bailey and husband Jesse and Clorinda Bailey; great-granddaughter, Makenzie Brooke Jacobo; as well as two sisters and one brother.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Bailey.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3420 Barwell Road, Raleigh, NC 27610. Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
