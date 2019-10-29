Home

Juatina Jones "Tina" Finch

Juatina Jones "Tina" Finch Obituary
Juatina "Tina" Jones Finch

Durham

Juatina "Tina" Jones Finch, 93, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Franklin Co., the daughter of the late Lonnie Jones and Leta Stallings Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Finch; and granddaughter, Gina Alford.

Mrs. Finch was retired from Fonville Morrisey and was a member of Grey Stone Church.

Mrs. Finch is survived by her husband of 73 years, Vernon Finch; daughter, Vickie Alford (Jim); son, Michael Finch (Sandra); daughter-in-law, Carol Finch; grandchildren, Warren Alford (Valerie), Jennifer Lail (Stuart), Kyla Fisher (Greg), Mallory Finch, Preston Finch (Grace), Rebecca Finch; and 8 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. A entombment service will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Grey Stone Church 2601 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705; or the .

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 29, 2019
