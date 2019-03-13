Judi Loydene Barefoot



March 30, 1957 - March 9, 2019



Raleigh



Judi Loydene Barefoot, 61, died March 9, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Raleigh after a lengthy illness.



Judi was born on March 30, 1957 in Altus, Oklahoma. Following graduation from Altus High School, Judi earned a degree in Nursing from Western Oklahoma State College in 1991. After working as a nurse for two years in the Altus area, she accepted a position at Wake Medical Hospital in Raleigh in 1993. A diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1996 cut short the career she loved as an operating room nurse.



Judi is survived by her mother, Mary Jo Barefoot of Raleigh, NC; her brother Joe Barefoot (Laura) of Raleigh, NC; sister-in-law Sheila Barefoot of Altus, OK; nieces CJ Barefoot (Helen Grace), Olivia Barefoot and Brooke Sierer; and nephew Brandon Barefoot (Jennifer). Judi was predeceased by her father JW Barefoot of Sanger, TX and her brother Kurt Barefoot of Altus, OK.



Judi was a loving and devoted daughter to her mother Mary Jo. They were best friends and entertained each other with their wonderful humor and wit. Judi was also a kind and generous aunt to her nieces and nephew.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family expresses their deep gratitude to Transitions for the superb care Judi received there. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019