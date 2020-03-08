|
Judie Holmes Wheeler
1931-2020
Benson, NC
Benson, NC: Mrs. Judie Holmes Wheeler, age 88, of NC Hwy 50 North died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Spring Brook Nursing Home in Clayton. Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Rev. Curtiss Tatum will officiate. Burial will follow in Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Benson.
Mrs. Wheeler was born on May 5, 1931 in Johnston County to the late Jasper Henry and Bertie McLamb Holmes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson "A.J." Wheeler. Mrs. Wheeler was a homemaker and member of Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving include her children, Andrew Wheeler of Raleigh, Michael Wheeler and wife, Wanda of Benson, Carol W. Dupree and husband, Mark of Willow Spring; four grandchildren, Lindsey Wheeler Spain and husband, Benjamin, Larry Blackmon, Jr, Hannah Wheeler, Abby Dupree Dudley and husband, Zach; five great-grandchildren, Sophia Burfurd, Lincoln Dudley, Aiden Dudley, Liam Dudley, Jackson Spain; sister, Elsie Weddings of Selma; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson from 1:30PM to 2:30PM Monday prior to the service.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020