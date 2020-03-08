Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
301 W. Main Street
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3131
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
301 W. Main Street
Benson, NC 27504
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
301 W. Main Street
Benson, NC 27504
View Map

Judie Holmes Wheeler


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judie Holmes Wheeler Obituary
Judie Holmes Wheeler

1931-2020

Benson, NC

Benson, NC: Mrs. Judie Holmes Wheeler, age 88, of NC Hwy 50 North died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Spring Brook Nursing Home in Clayton. Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Rev. Curtiss Tatum will officiate. Burial will follow in Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Benson.

Mrs. Wheeler was born on May 5, 1931 in Johnston County to the late Jasper Henry and Bertie McLamb Holmes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson "A.J." Wheeler. Mrs. Wheeler was a homemaker and member of Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.

Surviving include her children, Andrew Wheeler of Raleigh, Michael Wheeler and wife, Wanda of Benson, Carol W. Dupree and husband, Mark of Willow Spring; four grandchildren, Lindsey Wheeler Spain and husband, Benjamin, Larry Blackmon, Jr, Hannah Wheeler, Abby Dupree Dudley and husband, Zach; five great-grandchildren, Sophia Burfurd, Lincoln Dudley, Aiden Dudley, Liam Dudley, Jackson Spain; sister, Elsie Weddings of Selma; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson from 1:30PM to 2:30PM Monday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham.com

Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -