Judith Brenner Church



December 8, 1935 - February 27, 2019



Chapel Hill



Judith "Judy" Brenner Church passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at the age of 83 at her home in Springfield, PA.



Judy was born on December 8th, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of Judge Louis P. Brenner and Ruth Jacobowitz Brenner, and was a longtime resident of Roslyn Heights, NY and Chapel Hill, NC. She spent her last year near family in Springfield, PA.



Judy devoted her life to her family, and was happiest when around her beloved husband Frank and her children and grandchildren.



Judy also loved to cook, having operated her own gourmet catering business, to read, having amassed an impressive private library, and to travel the world with family. She was active in many charity and public service projects over her life, including League of Women Voters, various school PTAs and in her last few months, reading regularly to young children in Chester, PA, as part of a literacy program.



Judy is survived by her children and their spouses, Peter and Sharon Mester, Jeffrey Mester, Tom and Lisa Mester, Michael and Donna Church, Debbie and Tom Parrish, and David and Astrid Church. She also had 13 grandchildren.



Judy is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Franklyn Church and her two brothers, Dr. Richard W. and Judge Martin J. Brenner.



A memorial service will be held in the future and details will be sent to those who wish to attend.