Judith Cameron Hocutt
Dec. 10, 1942 - Dec. 16, 2019
Sanford
Judith Cameron Hocutt, age 77, of Sanford, passed away on December 16, 2019 at SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Lee County to the late Velma Cameron and Nancy Pardue Cameron. After graduating high school, Judi attended East Carolina College and received a Bachelor of Arts from Campbell University. Judi never met a stranger and captured the hearts of all who met her. She cherished her family and enjoyed the time she spent working in her flower garden. She shared her husband's love of specialty cars.
Judi is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; daughter, Kim Harris of Rock Hill, South Carolina and granddaughter, Sarah Margaret Harris of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Barbecue Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019