Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
University Presbyterian Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Neville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Neville


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Neville Obituary
Judith A. Neville

April 7, 1963 - July 12, 2019

-Shelby-

Judy A. Neville died on July 12, 2019 at Atrium Hospital in Shelby, NC.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Adams of Chapel Hill; her husband, Tim Neville and two sons Michael and Thomas Neville all from Shelby.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00PM at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, NC.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Neville family.
Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now