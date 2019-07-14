|
|
Judith A. Neville
April 7, 1963 - July 12, 2019
-Shelby-
Judy A. Neville died on July 12, 2019 at Atrium Hospital in Shelby, NC.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Adams of Chapel Hill; her husband, Tim Neville and two sons Michael and Thomas Neville all from Shelby.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00PM at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, NC.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Neville family.
Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019