Judith Poe Byrd
January 2,1945 - April 20, 2020
Lillington
Judith Poe Byrd, 75, of 1204 9th Street, Lillington, NC died April 20, 2020, at Green Leaf Care Center in Lillington where she had been a resident for three years.
Mrs. Byrd was born January 2, 1945, in Harnett County, and was the daughter of John Horton Poe, and wife, Sarah Byrd Poe, both of Bunnlevel, NC.
Mrs. Byrd graduated from Lillington High School and attended Campbell University, Buies Creek, NC.
Mrs. Byrd was a legal secretary for Nance, Barrington, Collier and Singleton, Attorneys, in Fayetteville, NC, Woodall and McCormick, Attorneys, in Lillington, NC and Kelly and West, Attorneys, also in Lillington, NC. She spent over 30 years working for these law firms.
Mrs. Byrd was a former member of Bunnlevel Presbyterian Church and Lillington United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Byrd was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Byrd Rainey of Buies Creek, NC, and a brother, John David Poe of Bunnlevel, NC.
Mrs. Byrd is survived by her husband of 52 years, Samuel Martin Byrd of Lillington, NC, a granddaughter, Ashleigh Rainey Trent of Leonardtown, MD, and sisters Barbara Poe McLean of Odessa, FL, and Sandra Poe Bridgers of Knightdale, NC.
Mrs. Byrd's entire life was devoted to her husband and family, especially her daughter, granddaughter, mother and grandmother. Her charm was highlighted by her beauty and a wonderful gentleness and style, a warm smile, and a deep concern to do what she thought was right for all with whom she came into contact. She, along with her daughter and granddaughter, have been described by a lifelong friend and classmate as being beautiful both inside and out. She was such a soft spoken person and was the very definition of the word "Lady" in every aspect of her life. Music and dancing were her lifelong passions.
Due to the current gathering restrictions presented by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service for family members will be conducted at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington with the Reverend T. J. Byrd officiating. The public is invited to sign a guest register at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 8:30 AM– 12:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the of Eastern North Carolina, 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC. 27612, or to a .
Mrs. Byrd's family extends its heartfelt appreciation for all of the care she received at Green Leaf Care Center and Emerald Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lillington.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2020