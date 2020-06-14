Judith Ruetenik (Judy) Smallwood
1923 - 2020
Judith Anne Ruetenik Smallwood

April 10, 1923 - June 9, 2020

Raleigh

Judith Anne Ruetenik Smallwood, age 97, died on June 9, 2020 at Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill, NC. Judy, the daughter of Dr. Julius and Mrs. Florence (Gibbons) Ruetenik, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 10, 1923, and raised in Lakewood. She met Charles Jr. "Chuck" while ice skating, and they married on August 6, 1944 while he was serving in WWII. In 1950, they moved to Raleigh, NC, where Chuck was a Civil Engineering Professor at NC State.

A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Art and Design, Judy loved to paint, and often taught arts and crafts in summer camps. Lifelong friends were made at Community United Church of Christ, where, in the 1950s, she and others helped to establish the first integrated church camp, along with First Congregational Church and Davie Street Presbyterian Church. Judy and Chuck loved to dance, especially International Folk Dancing, making many friends in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. They enjoyed traveling and dancing around the world, staying often with hosts through Servas International, making new friends who came to visit them in return.

Mother of three: Charles III "Chip" of Barnesville, MD; Penelope Anne "Penny" Hazen ("Mike") of Winston-Salem, NC; and 'David' Martin (Sharon) of Springfield, VA. "Granny" to 8: "Chuck", Chris, Michael, and "Joe"; "Mike" and May-Anne; Justin and Nathan. "G-G" to 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Chuck, husband for 51 years; and by brothers Ray and David.

A memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Loaves and Fishes Ministry, Inc., P.O. Box 14596, Raleigh, NC 27620.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
