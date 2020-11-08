1/1
Judith Siler
1938 - 2020
Judith Carol Siler

November 16, 1938-November 3, 2020

Raleigh

Judith Carol Siler passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, with her sister holding her hand.

She was born November 16, 1938, at the old Rex Hospital, Raleigh, NC, to William D. and Pansy Baucom Siler. She was predeceased by her parents and baby sister Karen Lynette Siler.

Carol was a friendly person; never meeting a stranger! She talked to everyone and could not go anywhere that she didn't see someone she knew. She enjoyed many years walking with her brother at Historic Oak View County Park on Poole Road and White Deer Park in Garner where she knew many fellow walkers. She lived her entire life in the Raleigh area except for the last few months in which she lived in Dunn, NC, with her sister.

She recently had eye surgery that enabled her to see for the first time in over a year. She was like a child in a candy store! To be able to see was so wonderful to her! She was so grateful to all who helped her regain her sight.

Carol is survived by her brother William Barry Siler; sisters Sharon Walker, and Miriam Siler; niece Muriel L. Parrish all of Raleigh and her sister Brenda Joy Williams and brother-in-law Martin of Dunn, NC.

"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear."

The family will hold a memorial at a later date. Arrangements provided by Coats Funeral Home.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home & Crematory
222 S McKinley St
Coats, NC 27521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coats Funeral Home & Crematory

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Carol was a beautiful soul; she was a kind and friendly person. We had so much fun growing up together. As teenagers we would go swimming at Pullen Park and to movies at the Varsity Theater on Hillsborough St.. She loved going to Ice Capades ! What happy memories of her. My dear cousin will be missed so much.
Pattie & Larry Hankey
Family
