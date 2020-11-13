Judith "Judy" Smith Stephens
May 14, 1948 - November 1, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Judith Ellen Smith Stephens, 72, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from an unexpected illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was born on May 14, 1948 to John Wesley Smith and Sadie Ellen Mann and was a lifelong resident of Fuquay-Varina, NC.In light of the virus pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Judith graduated from Fuquay Springs High School, received a BA Degree from UNC-Greensboro, a Masters in Counseling from NC State University, and was consecrated as a Deacon in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong student continuing her studies at Gordon Conwell, Scarrit Bennet, and Duke Divinity School. She assisted many local churches with spiritual retreats in Christian formation and oversaw leadership formation with rural churches. She worked at the Fuquay Independent, and on staff at several churches as well as the Conference's Center for Leadership Excellence.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Wray Moore Stephens, son Todd Stephens (Renee), daughter Karen Stephens Kirkman, son Kevin Stephens and daughter Sherry Stephens, as well as grandchildren Jenna and Justin Stephens, Jonathan, Rebekah and Emily Kirkman. Siblings John W. Smith Jr. (Diane), Fred G. Smith (Shelley), Amelia Smith Harrington and her many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
God was the center of her world and her response was to share God with the world. Judy gave her heart and soul to all and touched each one with her love, faith and passion. All were blessed by her presence in their lives...so very many good memories of an amazing woman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(LLS.org
)