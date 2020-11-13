1/1
Judith "Judy" Stephens
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" Smith Stephens

May 14, 1948 - November 1, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Judith Ellen Smith Stephens, 72, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from an unexpected illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was born on May 14, 1948 to John Wesley Smith and Sadie Ellen Mann and was a lifelong resident of Fuquay-Varina, NC.In light of the virus pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Judith graduated from Fuquay Springs High School, received a BA Degree from UNC-Greensboro, a Masters in Counseling from NC State University, and was consecrated as a Deacon in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong student continuing her studies at Gordon Conwell, Scarrit Bennet, and Duke Divinity School. She assisted many local churches with spiritual retreats in Christian formation and oversaw leadership formation with rural churches. She worked at the Fuquay Independent, and on staff at several churches as well as the Conference's Center for Leadership Excellence.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Wray Moore Stephens, son Todd Stephens (Renee), daughter Karen Stephens Kirkman, son Kevin Stephens and daughter Sherry Stephens, as well as grandchildren Jenna and Justin Stephens, Jonathan, Rebekah and Emily Kirkman. Siblings John W. Smith Jr. (Diane), Fred G. Smith (Shelley), Amelia Smith Harrington and her many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

God was the center of her world and her response was to share God with the world. Judy gave her heart and soul to all and touched each one with her love, faith and passion. All were blessed by her presence in their lives...so very many good memories of an amazing woman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (LLS.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved