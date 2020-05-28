Judith M. Wilbur



Dec 4, 1938 - May 24, 2020



Smithfield, NC



Born in Elgin, IL to Emil and Eldora Jenny, Judy led a vibrant life that took her to many states and overseas.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wilbur and son, Robert Sayers.



She loved chocolate and Elvis, and was fond of pink, pelicans, traveling, being near (or in) bodies of water, playing cards and Scrabble, and sharing a good laugh with others.



Judy is survived by her daughter, Debora Penny; four grandchildren, Tracy Rodriguez, Kelly Jones, Ryan Sayers, and Joshua Sayers; and four great grandchildren.



Her ashes will be interred, at a future date, between her son and husband in Hudson, Florida.



