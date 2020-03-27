Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Judy Fay Rogers

Judy Fay Rogers Obituary
Judy Fay Jones Rogers

May 6, 1941 - March 25, 2020

Garner

Judy Fay Rogers passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at Universal Healthcare Facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jamie and Alma Jones; her siblings Millard Jones, J.Y. Jones, Clara Wray, and Linda Fuller; her brother-in-laws R.D. Wray, Junior Lawrence, Robert Seefeldt, and George Harris; and her sister-in-law Mabel Jones. Judy Fay is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles; their children, Beverly and Tony (Lynette); their grandchildren Amber Crocker (Matt), Hunter Rogers (Rachel), Tucker Rogers, Conner Rogers, and Meghan Dees (Brittany), their great-grandchildren Chloe and Chandler Crocker; her siblings Helen Pierce, Mildred Harris, Betty Lawrence, Sarah Fish (Jack), and Jennette Seefeldt; brother-in-law Jimmie Fuller, sister-in-law Shirley Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Judy Fay will be remembered for her love of family, camping, crafts, and Christmas-time. Due to current community restrictions, a family graveside ceremony will be held at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Willow Spring, NC. Condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2020
