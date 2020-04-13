|
|
Mrs. Judy Hill Adams
November 02, 1949-April 10, 2020
Fuquay Varina, NC
Judy Hill Adams, a resident of 3417 Bentwinds Bluffs Lane, Fuquay Varina, NC, left her earthly home on April 10, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.
Judy was born in Washington, NC, on November 02, 1949, to the late Clyde Buron Hill and the late Dora Lee Edwards Hill Walker. She grew up in the Haw Branch Community of Chocowinity, NC. Judy graduated from Chocowinity High School in 1968 and later attended Meredith College in Raleigh, NC.
Judy was an exceptionally talented artist. She especially enjoyed creating intricately designed objects from clay. She also made beautifully crafted jewelry from various media. Judy was an outstanding interior designer and was always on the lookout for finely crafted pieces of furniture which she could add to the furnishings in her home. Judy was always willing and wanting to share her talents with others.
Judy loved to travel in the United States and in Europe. It was well-known that her favorite place to visit was New Orleans, where she went every year as long as her health allowed.
Judy is survived by her husband, William Jackson (Billy) Adams of Fuquay-Varina. She is also survived by two brothers, Bruce Hill and wife, Barbara, of Raleigh and Don Hill and wife, Pam, of Chocowinity. In addition, she has several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of faithful friends, left to cherish her memory. Judy was predeceased by her oldest brother, Julius "Rayvon" Hill on May 30, 2014.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Judy will be remembered by a very small group of family at a graveside service, which will be held at Willow Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00pm; with Allen Page officiating.
Rachels Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to Billy Adams 3417 Bentwinds Bluffs Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Memorial contributions may be made to Triumphant Tails Service Dogs 5716 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh, NC 27603 or a .
Once the Coronavirus threat has subsided, a celebration of Judy's life will be held in order that family and friends can honor her.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 13, 2020