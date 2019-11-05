|
|
Judy Holmes Barefoot
Four Oaks
Judy Holmes Barefoot 72, of US Hwy 701 South, Four Oaks, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at her residence. Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 6th at 3:00 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery, Four Oaks, Officiating the service will be Rev. James Story and Rev. Linwood Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband; Donald Ray Barefoot of 54 years, children; Michael Curtis Barefoot and Joyce Kaye Barefoot both of Four Oaks. Grandson; Brandon George Crumpler and great grandchildren; Lizzy Rae Crumpler and Brantley George Crumpler.
Judy was a beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, she played the piano and loved music. She was very faithful to her Lord, she loved to cook and work in her garden. Judy was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and she loved all animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Hubert and Lethia Holmes.
Flowers are welcome however, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5058 US Hwy 701 South, Four Oaks, N.C. 27524 or SPCA 720 Durham Street, Clayton, N.C. 27520.
Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019