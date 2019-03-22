Judy Penny Partin



March 31, 1951 - March 19, 2019



Apex



Judy Penny Partin, 67, of Apex went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 19th. Judy was born March 31, 1951 to the late JP and Thelma Penny. She was preceded in death by brother, Frank, and leaves behind husband, Billy, daughter and grandson, Mandy and Brody, of Benson, daughter and son-in-law, Brandie and Jonathan, of Shallotte, and her brother, Jesse, of Meadow. Judy was a devoted Christian, Mama, and MeMe. She loved her job with the state and after 45 years begrudgingly retired. Judy attended Sorrells Grove Baptist Church where she found great joy as a Sunday School Teacher. Judy will be remembered for her loving smile, quick wit, caring attitude, and her honest approach to life.



Her services will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 3 PM at Rachels Family Funeral Home in Fuquay Varina with Reverend Glenn Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for an hour prior to the service. Entombment will occur privately at a later date.