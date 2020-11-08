In my 8 years as a nurse I have never met anyone like Judy. She was not only a resident but a friend. Judy weighed her words wisely before any reply or any advice. Judy's humor, character, spunk, determination and that beautiful smile will very much be missed but never forgotten. Prayers of comfort are sent to the family, she loved you all very much. I was honored to be a small part of her journey. Much love, Fredricka (Freddie) Martin

Fredricka Martin

Friend