Judy Perier Doggett
1926 - 2020
Judy Perier Doggett

October 13, 1926 - November 5, 2020

Winston-Salem

Judy Perier Doggett, 94, loved and devoted mother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 5, 2020 at her residence in Arbor Acres, Winston-Salem. Born on October 13, 1926 in Rahway, NJ, to the late, Ralph Grover Perier and Lena May Chrisman Perier and grew up in nearby Avenel. As a child of the Great Depression, FDR's New Deal and WWII, Judy was inspired to become a Navy Nurse in 1949, serving during the Korean War. She was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital, MD for two years and then transferred to the Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC. Judy met her future husband, Marine 2nd Lt. Aubrey C. Doggett, Jr. at the Officer's Club, Parris Island, SC. They were married July 26, 1952 in the Parris Island Base Chapel.

After the War, she and Aubrey returned to his hometown of Greensboro, NC, where they started a family and later settled down in Winston-Salem.

Active in her community and church, Judy volunteered in numerous organizations, she was a Board Member of Shepherd Center, Crisis Control, a member of the Garden Council and a Docent at Reynolda House. A long-time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, she was member of the St. Anne's Circle, helped start the Downtown Churches Homeless Shelter, and she loved working in St. Paul's bookstore, which she co-founded.

Judy was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey Clayton Doggett, Jr.; sister, Kaye Grausam; niece, Barbara Lumia; and nephew, Harold Grausam. She leaves behind five children, Aubrey III of Wrightsville Beach, Kathryn Doggett Stewart (Philip), Russell Doggett and Karen Doggett Malone (Brooks) all of Raleigh, and Robert Doggett (Aki Ebrahimia) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Scott Stewart (Brie), Kristen Stewart Garbarino (Michael), Alex Stewart (Erica), Megan Malone, Kate Malone and Haley Malone; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Stewart and Emily Garbarino; She is also survived by nieces, Susanne Beaman Bair, Betsy Beaman Sears (Burn); nephew, John Porter (Monica); great-niece, Collette Baginsky. She also leaves behind many dear friends: Sara Hill Colhoun, Sharon Sullivan, Debbie Feld, Sara Long; and incredibly dedicated care givers: Amber, Freddie, Pam, Wendy, Erica, Jennifer, Kaisha, Morgan, Tammy, Arrington, Joel and Sandra. The family is grateful to all of them for the love and care they provided our Mother along with the staff at Arbor Acres who were such a big part of her last years, especially during this covid period and ensuing restrictions.

In her last act of generosity and love she donated her body to science at WFU School of Medicine. A private family memorial service will be held with a post covid inurnment at a later date.

Judy was a person of exceptional warmth, wisdom and humor, you always knew where you stood with her. Her passing touches us now and leaves a void in our lives that may close with time, but one that can never be made completely whole.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shepherd's Center of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Condolences made be online at www.salemfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
November 7, 2020
Awbry...you're mom was always tops.
Fred Patterson
November 6, 2020
In my 8 years as a nurse I have never met anyone like Judy. She was not only a resident but a friend. Judy weighed her words wisely before any reply or any advice. Judy's humor, character, spunk, determination and that beautiful smile will very much be missed but never forgotten. Prayers of comfort are sent to the family, she loved you all very much. I was honored to be a small part of her journey. Much love, Fredricka (Freddie) Martin
Fredricka Martin
Friend
