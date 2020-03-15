Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Dublin, VA
Judy Roseberry, 80, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia to the late Walter Denton Corder and Daisy Elizabeth Stickley Corder. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roseberry was predeceased by her husband, James "Buck" Carlton Roseberry; and brothers, Denton Corder and Gary Corder.

Mrs. Roseberry is survived by her son, David Everett and wife, Kerry; and grandchildren, Kraigen and Katelynn Roseberry. We will all miss her wonderful smile and her loving ways; but she is now, once again, with her first and only love, Buck.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wake County Animal Center: (www.wakegov.com/pets/donations) where she found her loving fur companion, Snuggles, who filled her days with mischief and love.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
