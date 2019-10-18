Home

POWERED BY

Services
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3123
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson Mills Church of God
Clayton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Sills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Sills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Sills Obituary
Judy Holt Sills

Clayton

Judy Holt Sills, 75 passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Memorial Service ~ Saturday, October 19, 2019, Place of Service ~ Wilson Mills Church of God, Clayton, Time of Service ~ 1:00 p.m.

** The family will receive family and friends after the memorial service **

Officiating ~ Rev. Sonny Griswold

Survivors: Daughter ~ Rhonda J. Creech of Clayton, Son ~ Eddie Baker and wife Stephanie of Nashville, NC; Grandchildren ~ Dustin Johnson, Brianna Baker, Clayton Baker, Lydia Baker and Luke Baker; Sister ~ Jean Lee and husband Ray of Angier; Brothers ~ Ernest Holt and wife Wilma of Myrtle Beach, SC; Joe Holt and wife Cindy of Pinehurst; Bill Holt and wife Linda of Dunn; Donald Holt of Angier; Frank Holt of Winterville

Preceded in Death by: Parents ~ Glenn Paul Gregory and Pauline Gregory Brother ~ Willis Holt and wife Pat

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com a Service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now