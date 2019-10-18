|
Judy Holt Sills
Clayton
Judy Holt Sills, 75 passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Memorial Service ~ Saturday, October 19, 2019, Place of Service ~ Wilson Mills Church of God, Clayton, Time of Service ~ 1:00 p.m.
** The family will receive family and friends after the memorial service **
Officiating ~ Rev. Sonny Griswold
Survivors: Daughter ~ Rhonda J. Creech of Clayton, Son ~ Eddie Baker and wife Stephanie of Nashville, NC; Grandchildren ~ Dustin Johnson, Brianna Baker, Clayton Baker, Lydia Baker and Luke Baker; Sister ~ Jean Lee and husband Ray of Angier; Brothers ~ Ernest Holt and wife Wilma of Myrtle Beach, SC; Joe Holt and wife Cindy of Pinehurst; Bill Holt and wife Linda of Dunn; Donald Holt of Angier; Frank Holt of Winterville
Preceded in Death by: Parents ~ Glenn Paul Gregory and Pauline Gregory Brother ~ Willis Holt and wife Pat
Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com a Service of West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019