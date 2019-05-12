Home

Eakes Funeral Home
106 Clement Avenue
Oxford, NC 27565
(919) 693-8186
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery
Julia Ann Taylor


Julia Ann Taylor Obituary
Julia Ann Hamme Taylor

July 27, 1936 - May 10, 2019

Oxford

Julia Ann Hamme Taylor, 82 a lifetime resident of Granville County passed away Firday May 10, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

She was born July 27, 1936 in Granville County to the late Joseph and Carrie Hamme. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church where she served on the Alter Guild, taught Sunday School and was a former Vestry member. She was the first Chairman of the Granville County Planning Board and served for thirty years. Julia Ann was a recipient of the John Penn Award and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames and the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 in Elmwood Cemetery by Rev. Jamie Pahl.

Surviving are her husband of fifty-two years, Dr. Richard Lewis Taylor of the home; a son, Richard Lewis Taylor, Jr of Oxford; two sisters, Carolyn Noblin (Charlie) of Oxford, Peggy Youngblood (Bob) of Florence, South Carolina; a brother, Joseph Carr Hamme (Betty Jo) of Oxford and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will follow the graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019
