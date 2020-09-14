Julia Starling Bowling



December 2, 1943 - September 11, 2020



Raleigh



Julia Bowling of Raleigh, NC went home to be with her Lord on September 11, 2020. She was born in Wake County on December 2, 1943 to the late Norman and Venie Hicks Starling.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Lee J. (Sonny) Bowling; Son, Randy J. Bowling; Grandson, Christopher J. Bowling; Brother & Sister in Law, Jimmy & Hazel Starling; Sister, Betty Starling Sanchez.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 2:00PM at Wooten's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church 9825 Sauls Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603. While the family will not be present, Mrs. Bowling will lie in state on Sunday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



She is survived by her Son, Richard Bowling and his wife, April of Benson; Three Grandsons, Randy Michael Bowling of Washington, NC, Lee Jackson Bowling II, and David Wyatt Bowling both of Benson; Two Granddaughters, Angela Davis and her husband, Billy of Marshall, NC and Cheyenne Bowling-Alford of Knightdale; Five Great Grandchildren; Special Niece, Linda Starling Jones; and Special friend and caregiver, Kenneth Bowling.



Julia and her husband farmed for 30 years as well as owned a custom cabinet shop where beautiful furniture was created. She enjoyed farm life, working in her yard, and tending to her vegetable garden. Farm life suited her and she loved working alongside her husband and sons, and later teaching her grandchildren how to grow nourishing food from God's earth. Her kitchen was always open to anyone who came by and if you left hungry, it was your own fault.



She was a member of Wooten's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church for 57 years. It is a place she dearly loved. It's where she gave her heart to God, where she and Sonny were married, where her sons were baptized, and where most of her loved ones were laid to rest.



She was a loving care giver to many in her family, especially to her mother and husband during their final journey on this earth. She never hesitated to be a beacon of light for her family, friends, and neighbors and wouldn't hesitate to help anyone in need. Her kind heart and strong work ethic was passed on to her children and grandchildren and will forever be a part of the legacy she leaves behind.



In lieu of flowers, Julia requested that contributions be made to Wooten's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.



