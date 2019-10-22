|
Julia Watson Badgett Cain
March 1, 1924 - October 20, 2019
Kenly
Julia Cain, 95, of Kenly and formerly of Cary died on October 20, 2019.
Julia was born in Sanford, NC. Julia loved her family more than anything, she loved to talk to everyone, and she never knew a stranger. Julia always said she lived so long because her parents took her to church when she was one week old. Julia devoted herself to her family, church, friends and her community. She loved working in her garden and yard.
She is survived by her children, son Glenn Badgett (Marye) of Kenly, daughters Linda Simon of Kenly, BJ Gorman of Southport and daughter-in-law Sandy Badgett of St Cloud, FL. She is also survived by her second husband, Gordon Cain and step-sons Randy Cain and family, Mitchell Cain and family and Tom Cain and family, all of Cary.
She is survived by grandchildren, Cleat Badgett (Phyllis) of Selma, LaDonna Rogers of St Cloud, FL and Shayla Badgett (Boone Parnell) of Tampa, FL. She leaves 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Her surviving siblings are Fred Watson (Sylvia), Becky Satterfield, Sue Gunter and sister-in-law Mildred Watson, all of Sanford, and special friends Vi and Hazel Day. She also leaves behind her very special adopted family, Kay, Glenda and Dwayne, Cynthia and Austin Rich.
She was predeceased by her first husband Cleat Badgett, grandson Darryl Badgett and son Wayne Cleat Badgett, son-in-law John Gorman, brother Carl Watson and sister Lois Cross.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Kenly Funeral Home with the Rev. Aubrey Williamson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kenly Funeral Home prior to the service and other times at the home of Linda Simon, 200 S Wilson St, Kenly NC.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens, 7601 ACC Blvd, Raleigh NC 27617.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice House, Johnston Health Foundation, P O Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Online condolences may be sent to www.kenlyfs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 22, 2019