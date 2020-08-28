Julia Gattis Franks
Raleigh
Julia Gattis Franks, 91, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born September 19, 1928 in Wake County to the late Carver Milton Gattis and Rita Ella Corbett Gattis. Julia retired as a secretary for State Farm Insurance Company. She was a charter member of St. James United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Julia is survived by sons: Charles M. Franks of Raleigh, John William Franks and wife, Jennifer of Warrenton; daughter, Susan Franks Basnight and husband, Roger of Williamston; grandsons: Tony Basnight, Bob Basnight and wife, Susan; great-granddaughter, Lily Rose Basnight.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Franks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church (Transportation Ministry), 3808 St. James Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.