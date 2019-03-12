Julia Harrison Biggs



Williamston



Julia Harrison Biggs died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Julia was born November 17, 1930 in Williamston, NC and raised on the family farm in Bear Grass. She graduated from Bear Grass High School and attended Campbell University.



Julia married the late William Wood Biggs on March 4, 1950. Along with her late husband she owned and operated Biggs Funeral Home until 1992 working there part-time afterwards for many years.



She was known in her youth for her prowess on the basketball court and in adulthood for her skill at bridge, her favorite pastime. Julia was a formidable woman, she could be sweet, she could be tough, she was always loved.



She was predeceased by her parents, William H. and Mattie Roberson Harrison; her daughter, Julia B. Raines; her brother, William Harrison; and her sister, Martha Britton. She is survived by her daughter, Frankie Fagan Biggs of the home; her son, William Wood Biggs II of Raleigh; her granddaughter, Carrie Raines of Greensboro; and grandson, Jay Raines of Wilmington.



Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Church of the Advent, Episcopal, in Williamston with the Rev. Ellen Richardson officiating and the family will receive friends afterwards in the Parrish House. A private burial will follow. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5-7PM at Biggs Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Williamston.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the MS Society, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 or the Church of the Advent, Episcopal, 124 W. Church St, Williamston, NC 27892. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary