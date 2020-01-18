|
Julia Hamilton Braswell
Cary
Julia Hamilton Braswell, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1927 in Durham, NC to the late Henry Frank Hamilton and Nellie Howard Hamilton.
Julia was married to Charles Clarence Braswell for 62 years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was dedicated to her church, Highland United Methodist, and to playing bridge, especially on Mondays with her dear friends.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda Brown (David) of Wrightsville Beach, NC; Bonnie Trivette (Danny) of Oak Island, NC; Marcia St. Clair (David) of Emory, VA; and, Martha Wolfenbarger (Billy) of Sanford, NC. Seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Braswell graduated from Durham Public Schools and attended Women's College in Greensboro, now known as the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
She retired from the North Carolina General Assembly and previously worked at Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University.
Her family would like to extend a special, heart-felt thank you for the loving care given to Julia by her special caregivers, Julie Pegram and Ersula Farrar.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, from 2-2:30 at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 in the sanctuary with the Rev. Dr. Alan Swartz officiating. Burial follows immediately at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Brown-Wynne is serving the family of Julia Braswell.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 18, 2020