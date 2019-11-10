Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Julia "Judy" Hartigan


1948 - 2019
Julia "Judy" Hartigan Obituary
Julia 'Judy' Jeffreys Hartigan

Raleigh

Judy Hartigan, 71 passed away on Wednesday, November 6th after a brief illness. She was born July 16, 1948 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. She attend Sacred Heart Cathedral School, Cardinal Gibbons High School and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education.

Her teaching career included West Raleigh Presbyterian, Fred Olds Elementary School, Douglas Elementary School, and Yates Mill Elementary School. In addition to teaching, Judy was an avid student of jazzercise and formed many close friendships there. She was also a compassionate care-giver when her friends needed care and will be missed by all.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Julia Hartigan, her brother Dan Hartigan and her brother-in-law Don Shoulberg. She is survived by her sister Gini Shoulberg of Lawrence, KS; her brother David (wife, Pam), of Raleigh; her sister-in-law Linda, of Raleigh; nieces and nephews Dan Hartigan (wife, Joaniery), of Thousand Oaks, CA; Jim Hartigan (wife, Theresa), of Raleigh; Jennifer Lyon (husband, Steve), of Overland Park, KS; Erin Shoulberg (wife, Sherry Alden), of Ferrisburgh, VT; and Paul Shoulberg (wife, Jen Ruff), of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her long time friend Ross Sigmon of Raleigh.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 2p.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1p.m.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019
