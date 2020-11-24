Julia P. Philyaw
April 18, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Wilson, North Carolina - Julia Ann "Boots" Pridgen Philyaw, 83, of Wilson, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
A service will be held for and at the convenience of the family.
Boots was born on April 18, 1937 in Wilson County to the late Mark Morrison and Julia Daniel Pridgen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Roger Philyaw in March, 1996, and by a sister, Lula Daniel Pridgen who died 1990 and a brother, Samuel Walter Pridgen who died in 2012.
She attended local schools and went on to graduate from Flora MacDonald
College with a Bachelors Degree of Music in Piano. She taught music in public
schools for ten years.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Roger Philyaw, Jr., and his wife, Diane, of Wilson; brother, Mark Davis Pridgen and his wife, Kay, of Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, PO Box 2702, Wilson,
NC 27894, or to the American Cancer Society
, 930 B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
.