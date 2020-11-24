1/
Julia P. Philyaw
1937 - 2020
Julia P. Philyaw
April 18, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Wilson, North Carolina - Julia Ann "Boots" Pridgen Philyaw, 83, of Wilson, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
A service will be held for and at the convenience of the family.
Boots was born on April 18, 1937 in Wilson County to the late Mark Morrison and Julia Daniel Pridgen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Roger Philyaw in March, 1996, and by a sister, Lula Daniel Pridgen who died 1990 and a brother, Samuel Walter Pridgen who died in 2012.
She attended local schools and went on to graduate from Flora MacDonald
College with a Bachelors Degree of Music in Piano. She taught music in public
schools for ten years.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Roger Philyaw, Jr., and his wife, Diane, of Wilson; brother, Mark Davis Pridgen and his wife, Kay, of Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, PO Box 2702, Wilson,
NC 27894, or to the American Cancer Society, 930 B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson Memorial Service

