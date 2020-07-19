1/1
Julia S. Alford
1926 - 2020
Julia Sealey Alford

Raleigh

Julia Sealey Alford, 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Born on September 15, 1926 in Raleigh; she was the daughter of the late Loomis M. Sealey and Esther Smith Sealey and wife of the late Clyde Vernon Alford.

She worked as a secretary with the FBI and retired from the NC State Board of Health. Julia was an active member of Samaria Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and played on the women's softball team. She enjoyed tap-dancing when a child and still loved to dance throughout her life. She enjoyed bingo and slots and was very lucky at both.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son: Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Gegax and by her brothers: L.M. Sealey, Jr. and Carl Sealey. She is survived by her sons: D. Michael Alford (Vicki), of Wilmington; Mark Alford, of Zebulon; and Vernon Alford (Maxine), of Zebulon; grandchildren: April Bilisoly (Tommy); Robyn Pearson (Bob); Scott Alford (Candice); Stephen Alford; Amanda Culp (Matt); Christy Andrews (Rob);Tanja, Ronnie, Jr. and Tracy Gegax and their families; as well as eight additional great-grandchildren.

Private Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park with a Memorial Service arranged for a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
