Julia Sharp Obituary
Julia Ann Gaither Sharp

Raleigh

Julia Ann Gaither Sharp died peacefully at William Dunlap Hospice Center in Raleigh on the morning of February 9, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1934 to the late Ralph and Louise Gaither in Harmony, NC.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, LW Sharp, Jr. Surviving are her brother, Ned Gaither; daughters, Delaine Blinson (Mel), Mary Lou Rhodes (Tim), Carla Brewer (Mark) and Connie Sharp all of Raleigh; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday at Saint James United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint James UMC, 3808 Saint James Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020
