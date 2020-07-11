Julia Johnson Smith
May 3, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Mrs. Julia Johnson Smith, 91, of Chalybeate Springs, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Windsor Point Continuing Care Community in Fuquay-Varina.
Julia was born and raised in Harnett County May 3, 1929, to the late Colon and Myrtle Wicker Johnson. She worked as a teacher's aide, primarily at LaFayette Elementary School. She was a 70 plus year member at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church and she loved her church family and especially her pastor, Rev. Joe Cockrell, who has gone above and beyond during these last weeks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.F. Smith, Jr.; children, Myrtle Rose Smith Haege, Debra Elaine Smith Batten, and W.F. Smith, III. (Dubby); a grandson, Marc Haege; a great-grandson, Christian Winters; twin brother, Joel Max Johnson; and sister, Margaret Carringer;
Julia is survived by her daughter, Nancy Smith Winters and husband Denis of Fuquay-Varina; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Autry.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff, particularly the aides and nurses, who looked after Julia during her stay at Windsor Point, especially as she battled COVID-19 these last three weeks. Julia was happy there because she truly loved the staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington.