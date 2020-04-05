|
|
Julian Thomas Hollis, Jr.
Raleigh
Julian Thomas Hollis, Jr. died March 13, 2020 at North Carolina Heart and Vascular Hospital. Tom is survived by his wife, Jill Weese Hollis; sisters Libby Hollis Wood (Steve) and Lynde Hollis Blanton (John); sisters-in-law Kelly Weese Collins (Bob) and Tracy Weese; nephews Toby Wood (Virginia) and Jack Blanton; nieces Maggie Wood Delaney (Brendan), Liza Wood and Carly Rose Collins; great nieces Susu and Edie Wood and Lucy and Betty Delaney and great nephew Patrick Delaney. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020