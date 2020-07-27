Julian Raymond Sparrow
April 29, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Cary
"J. Ray" Sparrow, 87, died on the 25th of July, 2020, after a brief illness. Mr. Sparrow was a former NC House Representative, Major and Company Commander in the NC National Guard, civic leader, philanthropist and one of the Triangle area's founding architect-builders. Mr. Sparrow lived in Cary, North Carolina for over 60 years. Due to Covid-19, the Sparrow family will not hold a public service. However, interested parties may find Mr. Sparrow's full obituary on the Apex Funeral Home website, www.ApexFuneral.net
.