Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Juliann Wright Baker


Juliann Wright Baker


1959 - 2019 Obituary
Juliann Wright Baker Obituary
Juliann Wright Baker

February 15, 1959 – June 8, 2019

Youngsville

Juliann Wright Baker, 60, died Saturday. She was born in Franklin County to the late Julius Wright. She worked at Siemens in several different departments for many years. She enjoyed music, the lake and time with her family, especially her grandkids. Juliann was quick to help anyone that needed her; big hearted, hardworking & friend to all are just some of the ways she will be remembered.

She is survived by her children, Benjamin "Buddy" William Baker of Four Oaks, Jennifer Baker Pearce (David) of Youngsville, mother Barbara Ann Denton Wright, siblings. Craig Allen Wright (Betty Lou) of Louisburg, Kathy W. Hamlin (Carl) of Zebulon, grandchildren, Lillian, Bennett, & Juliet Baker, Jenevieve Pearce, & the father of her children, Graham Baker.

Memorial service 11 am, Thursday, Bethlehem Baptist Church with visitation from 10-11 prior to the service & other times at the home. Inurnment will follow in Pearce Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer from June 11 to June 12, 2019
