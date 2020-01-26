|
|
Julianne Budzinski
June 16, 1947 - January 10, 2020
Raleigh
Julianne (Julie) Budzinski, 72, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on January 10, 2020.
She graduated from FDR High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from C.W. Post College and Master in Arts from Columbia University.
She worked as the Medicaid Program Services Chief - ACH Facility and Community Care at the State of N.C.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Eugene Budzinski, Sr., and children; daughter, Melissa Budzinski, son, Eugene Budzinski Jr., and step daughter, Tracey Graziosi, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private family service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to .
Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020