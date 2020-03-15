|
|
Julie Mitchell Palmer
June 2, 1954 - March 1, 2020
Austin
Julie Mitchell Palmer died in Austin, Texas, on March 1st, 2020 after coping with dementia for several years. She was the daughter of Jeffress G. and Jane C. Palmer, born on June 2, 1954 in Chapel Hill, NC.
Julie earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina in 1977. Ever thereafter she "bled" Carolina Blue, especially following the UNC men's basketball team. She earned her M.S. from Utah State University in 1981 followed by a Ph.D. from the University of Texas in Austin in 1989. Julie performed postdoctoral research in plant molecular biology for a year at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She also spent three years conducting research at the Carnegie Institute of Plant Biology at Stanford University in California. She published several scientific papers from her work.
Julie met her future husband, Dr. John W. La Claire II, in Austin. They dated for more than a decade before Julie finally relented to marry him in 1994. She was a very devoted wife and loving mother to her three cats.
Beginning in 1992, Julie taught biology at the University of Texas at Austin. Julie truly loved teaching and even team-taught a general plant biology course with her husband for several years. However, her disease eventually robbed her of this ability so she retired in 2010 after her diagnosis of early-onset dementia consistent with Alzheimer's disease.
Julie was a talented runner who won several first-place master's trophies and countless performance-based awards in and around Austin as well as in various other cities around the country. She was equally passionate about bicycling and swimming and even participated in several triathlons. Her near-perfect golf swing was instilled by her mother. Julie had several passions beyond athletics and all things botanical including genealogy, painting, shell collecting, skiing, and history. Wherever she lived or traveled, Julie easily made friends due to her broad interests and gift of conversation.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, and she is survived by her husband John, her sister, Kristin Palmer of St. Louis, MO, and several nieces, nephews, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on May 17 in Austin. In lieu of flowers or cards, it is requested that donations be made in Julie's name to the , to Hospice Austin, or to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020