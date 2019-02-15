Julie Phipps



Raleigh



Ms. Julia "Julie" Flack Phipps, 64, of Raleigh, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1954 to the late T.D. and Hazel Flack of Winston-Salem, NC. Her mother Hazel was 94 and preceded Julie in death on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Julie graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem in 1972 and then attended Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She then enjoyed a career working in various hospitals throughout the southeast as a NICU nurse, PICU nurse, and a transport flight nurse. She also completed a Master of Science in Nursing degree at the University of Kentucky. For the last twenty-five years Julie has worked at WakeMed as a Systems Analyst and a Manager in the Information Services department. She greatly enjoyed learning nursing informatics during the latter half of her career. She has attended Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh for 25 years. Julie's Sunday School class was very special to her. She enjoyed contributing to the church, Alliance Medical Ministry, and various schools and veterans' organizations. For the last several years she was a devoted caregiver to her mother, which included what she referred to as "bills and pills." She loved reading, quilting, and sewing. Julie is survived by her son, Tony Phipps of Nashville, TN; her daughter and son-in-law, Abby and Essex Taylor of Raleigh; and her sister and brother-in-law, Amy and David Weaver of Raleigh. Additionally, for the last 17 months she has enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Ada Soleil Taylor, whom she liked more than the rest of us. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie's name to Alliance Medical Ministry, 101 Donald Ross Dr., Raleigh, NC 27610 or Read and Feed, 193 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27511. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Ms. Phipps. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary