Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Julie Marie Wood

March 25, 1948 - May 27, 2019

Cary

On Monday May 27, 2019, Julie Marie Wood of Cary, NC, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 71. She is reunited with her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Edward Wood, who passed in February, and her parents Paul and Gertrude Thackara.

Julie was born on March 25, 1948 at a military hospital in Fukuoka, Japan.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter Kristi and her husband Ken, her son Scott and his wife Lissy, and her grandchildren Davis, Emerson, Carly and Graham. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses: Bonnie and Frank Garcia, Chris Scripture and Bill Wallace, Mary Ann "Mun" and Jim Ayres and Paul and Coy Thackara.

A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne in Cary on Sunday, June 2nd at 1pm.
Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019
