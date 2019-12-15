|
|
Juliette Johnson Trask
August 2, 1949 – December 12, 2019
Durham
Juliette Johnson Trask, a Durham native, died on December 12 surrounded by her family. Julie was a loving wife, sister and mother, and a proud and active grandmother. Julie is survived by her husband, Tallman Trask III; mother, Juliette Davis Johnson; siblings, Marcia Johnson Telford and William Hutchins Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Kellie McDonald; stepchildren, Merrill Trask-Price and Tallman Trask, IV; and grandchildren, Chase, Carson, Claire and Logan.
A private family service will be held to celebrate Julie's life. Donations in memory of Julie may be made to the Dr. Peter Allen Research Fund to support pancreatic cancer research, in care of Marcy Romary, Duke Health Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. Checks to be made to Duke University.
The Trask family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019