Juliette A. Morency
December 26, 1925 - January 2, 2020
Raleigh
Juliette A. Morency, 94, of Raleigh, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday January 9 at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Rd, Garner, NC 27529. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020