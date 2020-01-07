Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary Mother of the Church
1008 Vandora Springs Rd
Garner, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliette Morency
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliette Morency


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliette Morency Obituary
Juliette A. Morency

December 26, 1925 - January 2, 2020

Raleigh

Juliette A. Morency, 94, of Raleigh, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday January 9 at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Rd, Garner, NC 27529. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -