Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandy Creek Baptist Church
Julius M. Aycock


Julius M. Aycock Obituary
Julius M. Aycock

April 21, 1916 - February 10, 2019

Louisburg

Julius Morris Aycock, 102, of Raleigh formerly of Louisburg transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Oaks at Mayview. Born on April 21, 1916 to the late Joseph C. and Rosa Gupton Aycock. Julius loved the Lord and he shared his love for the Lord with others and he would witness to others in the hospitals and nursing homes. He loved his family dearly and was never shy about telling you that he loved you. He was very generous man who always wanted to help his neighbors. He enjoyed the sunshine and the outdoors and rode his bicycle until he was 100 years old.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Collins Aycock and his siblings, Gilmer, Grady, JD, Alberta and Etta Mae.

The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6-7:30 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 pm at Sandy Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Damon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Aycock Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Wayne Aycock (Connie); sister-in-law, Doris Aycock; nieces and nephews, Bobbie Keith, Faye Nash, Gayle Strum, Red Aycock and Gerald Nash.

Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019
