June C. Henthorne.
Raleigh
June C. Henthorne, 80, of Raleigh passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday June 6, 2020 after suffering for many months in pain. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Nelson Henthorne; her daughter, Debbie Goldston of Raleigh; one grandson, Billy Goldston, Jr. (Nicole) and one granddaughter, Ashlee Goldston both of Raleigh; many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her son, David Henthorne.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 1:55 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27604.
To leave an online condolence and view the full obit please visit www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.