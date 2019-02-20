Home

June G. Hammes passed away at Springmoor Stewart Health Center on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY on March 25, 1925; the daughter of the late Theodore J. Neis and Grace (nee Young) Neis. She was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Hammes and by her brothers: Vernon, Theodore and Richard Neis.

June is survived by her sons: Andrew P. Hammes and wife Toni, of Durham, NC and David J. Hammes and wife Ellen, of Cortland, NY; daughter: Mary Ellen Hammes-Alpaugh and husband David, of Bahama, NC; grandsons: Matthew D. Hammes and wife Erin and Michael W. Hammes and wife Jennifer, all of Cortland, NY; great-grandsons: Jack M. and William E. Hammes; and by her great-granddaughter: Nora L. Hammes, all of Cortland, NY.

June graduated from East High School in Rochester, NY and attended Ithaca College, majoring in Business Administration. She served one year in the Army Air Corp as a WAC. June had a very successful career as an IBM executive secretary in Owego, NY and Gaithersburg, MD.

In retirement, Bill and June moved to Hampstead, NC, where June continued to enjoy cooking, growing flowers and vegetables. She loved to read, knit and sew. June knitted many hats for people in need of warmth. Bill and June toured or cruised every year for ten years, very much enjoying their retirement years together.

In 1995, Bill and June moved to Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC. June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Her children extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Stewart Health Center for all the care June received, especially Dr. Wells Edmundson.

Burial Rites will be held in Utica, NY at the St. Agnes Cemetery at a later date. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
