JUNE RICKS HALL
December 20, 1931 - February 23, 2020
Raleigh
June Ricks Hall, age 88, passed away February 23, 2020. June was born in Wilmington, N.C. on December 20th, 1931 to the late Arthur Ricks, Sr. and Eleanor Corbett Ricks Vorhees. Preceding her in death was her sister, Rose Emerson and brothers Arthur Ricks, Jr., Donald Voorhees and Charles "Freddy" Voorhees.
June was a registered nurse most of her life until her retirement in the mid 1990s. After completing her nursing degree while raising a family and working, she began her nursing career in 1971 in the labor and delivery department at Rex Hospital. She later worked as an operating room nurse at Raleigh Community Hospital. She never knew a stranger, always gave compliments, was a breast cancer survivor, beach lover, prankster, peanut butter connoisseur and an avid dancer with her husband Tom.
June is survived by her husband Tom Hall, daughters, Jacque Horner and husband Jack, Carolyn Zahnow and husband Dan, Angela Benka and husband Joe, Kristie Rhodes and husband Kelly, and son, Anthony Sweeney. She has eight grandchildren; Ben, Cameron (deceased), Austin, Chris, Karie, Haley, Allison, and Emily as well as three great-grandchildren; Nora, Henry and Rylee. She is also survived by sisters Bobbie Lane, Ann Hendrix, Nancy Seivers and Alys Cherry, plus many nieces and nephews
Her funeral service was held at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton February 27th, 2020.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020