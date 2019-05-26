Home

Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
June Lee Tugman Wilcox,

Nov. 12,1931 - May 22,2019

Raleigh

Mrs. June Lee Tugman Wilcox, 87, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was surrounded by her loving family.

June Lee was born on November 12, 1931 in Hamtown, NC to Frank and Hazel Tugman and was the younger sister of Charles. She graduated from Rankin High School in 1949, where she maintained perfect attendance through all twelve grades.

She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Wilcox of Decatur, GA (husband Richard), daughter Marsha Wilcox of Raleigh, NC, and son Charles Patrick Wilcox of Salisbury, NC (Lisa). She has grandchildren :Andrew Haynes, Brian Haynes (Culle), Jefferson Gess, Margaret Haynes, Alli White (Ryan), and Matthew Wilcox. She was predeceased by grandson Thomas Patrick Wilcox.

In 1950, she wed her high school sweetheart and the man voted Most Handsome, Zeb Wilcox. They were married 69 years. For her stunning hair, he called her "Red".

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent sixty years as a regular member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. In her later years, she discovered fellowship in The Red Hat Society.

She carried herself with a rare elegance and will be remembered for her intelligence, powerful kindness and unending grace.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home in Greensboro. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Greater Western Carolina.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
