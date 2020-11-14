1/1
Junior Brown
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junior Brown

August 10, 1932 - November 11, 2020

Raleigh

Mr. Junior Brown age 88 of Raleigh passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1PM at Carlton L. Gray Funeral Chapel. Visitation hours are Friday 2pm - 5pm and on Saturday 12:30PM - 1PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Apex NC. The family is suggesting in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385 Cary NC 27518

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-6120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved