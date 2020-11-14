Junior Brown



August 10, 1932 - November 11, 2020



Raleigh



Mr. Junior Brown age 88 of Raleigh passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1PM at Carlton L. Gray Funeral Chapel. Visitation hours are Friday 2pm - 5pm and on Saturday 12:30PM - 1PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Apex NC. The family is suggesting in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385 Cary NC 27518



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store